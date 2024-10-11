Absconding cops face the music

Salary, allowance of 187 police officials suspended, departmental action underway

They are still officials of the Bangladesh Police, but they have not joined their workplace since August 5, after the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government in a mass uprising.

The authorities have finally started taking action against 187 such police members. Their salary and other allowances have already been suspended by the Police Headquarters, inside sources confirmed.

The absentees include one deputy inspector general seven additional DIGs, two superintendents of police, one additional SP, five assistant superintendents of police, five police inspectors, 14 sub-inspectors and sergeants, nine assistant sub-inspectors, seven nayeks, and 136 constables, according to PHQ.

Most controversial names among them are Harun Or Rashid, former additional commissioner (Detective Branch-DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Biplob Kumar Sarker, former Joint commissioner (DB-South) of DMP, and Proloy Kumar Joarder, Additional DIG of PHQ.

A high official of the PHQ said, "Legal proceedings have also been initiated against the officials, along with stopping their salaries and other benefits."

As per the rules, a show-cause notice was first issued against these officials asking -- "Why they are not attending the workplace," the official explained.

The official said, "Departmental steps have already been taken against the officials as they hardly got any response of the show-cause notice."

There are allegations that many of these absent officials have used excessive force on unarmed students and people during the protest.

Cases have already been filed against them for these acts.

For example, at least 38 cases, mostly murder, were filed against former DB chief Harun, who is believed to have already fled the country and found refuge elsewhere.

During the anti-discrimination student movement, Harun picked up six coordinators and kept them confined at the DB custody in the name of providing security. The coordinators were released later amid criticism.

Former DMP's Joint Commissioner Biplob Kumar was indicted in 27 cases, and Proloy Kumar in a case. These two officials also played a major role in using excessive force.

But none of these cops have been arrested.

Md Mainul Islam, inspector general of police said, "Action has been initiated against those who have not yet joined the police force. If they do not come, our stance is clear, there is no chance of keeping them on the job."

Regarding taking lawful action against the first information report (FIR) listed police officials, the police chief said they have already arrested 17 serving and former officers including field officials, who were accused in different cases. Their involvement was found during primary probe, he added.

In the list of controversial officials, there are also the names of DMP Joint Commissioner SM Mehedi Hasan and Joint Commissioner Sanjit Kumar Roy. On the official site of the DMP, Mehedi, and Sanjit's names still appeared as the joint commissioner (attached).

At least eight cases have been filed against Mehedi, while one against Sanjit.

During the anti-discrimination student movement, Mehedi with dozens of force members fired shotguns and tear gas indiscriminately at Dhaka University, leaving a huge number of people injured including students.

The Daily Star tried to communicate with these absconding officials over their personal phone numbers, but those were found switched off.