Abhoynagar embankment at risk of collapse

Hundreds of residents in three villages of Siddhipasha Union in Jashore's Abhoynagar upazila are living in fear as a severely damaged embankment along the Muzutkhali river could collapse at any moment.

If the embankment gives way, it could flood homes, fish enclosures, and farmlands in Dighliyarabad, Joyarabad, and Ramnagar villages, said locals.

They said the embankment, built decades ago along the banks of the Muzutkhali, an offshoot of the Bhairab, has become increasingly vulnerable, especially during the monsoon. Cracks appear almost every year due to rising water pressure, but this year the situation is more critical than ever.

"Water is rising fast. If the embankment breaks, where will we go with our children?" said Momotaj Begum of Dighliyarabad.

Abdul Momen, a farmer from the same village, added, "We've been raising the issue for years, but no one listens. If the embankment breaks, my fields and fish enclosures will be lost."

Locals have attempted makeshift repairs using bamboo, brushwood, and soil, but these measures have proven ineffective in the long run.

"Unless immediate action is taken, a disaster is inevitable," said local union parishad member Bishwajit Biswas. "Homes, fish farms, and croplands will all go underwater."

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Partha Pratim Shil said, "We are treating the matter with urgency. The Water Development Board has been informed, and repair work on the damaged embankment will begin shortly."