Abhaynagar Waterlogging: Residents of 25 villages suffer every year

Residents of 25 villages in Sundali, Chalishia, and Payra unions under Jashore's Abhaynagar upazila are suffering due to waterlogging following recent heavy rains.

The waterlogging has been a persistent issue since the construction of a sluice gate in Bhabadah in 1968, meant to drain water from Phultala and Dumuria upazilas of Khulna, and Abhaynagar, Manirampur, and Keshabpur upazilas of Jashore.

However, waterlogging became permanent from 1985 due to the decline in water levels of the Teka, Pashur, and Srihar rivers.

Despite multiple government initiatives, the waterlogging problem continues throughout the year, worsening during the monsoon season.

The recent rains have further exacerbated the situation, inundating approximately 710 hectares of croplands across the 25 villages, including Chalishia, Bagdah, Sundali, and Betbhita.

Hundreds of fish enclosures have also been washed away, impacting several thousand families.

Many residents have incurred significant losses, with crops destroyed and fish farms devastated.

Some are even being forced to sell cattle at low prices as they struggle to rear animals in the difficult conditions.

"At least 125 hectares of croplands are submerged while fish from many enclosures have been washed away in my union," said Bikash Roy, chairman of Sundali union parishad, adding that no government aid or damage assessment has yet been made.

Chairmen of Chalishia and Payra unions echoed his concerns.

Aminul Haque, senior fisheries officer in Abhaynagar upazila, said fish from at least 120 enclosures were washed away, causing losses of around Tk 5 crore.

"Vegetables on 120 hectares and 590 hectares of Aman paddy fields are submerged," said Lavli Khatun, upazila agriculture officer.

Joydev Chakraborty, the upazila nirbahi officer, said he would visit the affected areas and take necessary action.

Meanwhile, Palash Kumar Banerjee, executive engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board in Jashore, said a Tk 47.65 crore project is underway to address the issue once and for all.