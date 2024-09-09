Abeda Muzammel passes away

Abeda Muzammel, wife of Maj Gen (retd) Muzammel Hussain, resident of House: 498/A, Road: 33, Mohakhali DOHS, Dhaka passed away at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka on September 7. She was 82, said a press release.

She is survived by her three daughters -- Rumesa, Tania and Suzy -- and a host of grandchildren, relatives and well-wishers to mourn her death. Her namaz-e-janaza was held at Mohakhali DOHS Mosque following the Asr prayers yesterday. She was buried at the Banani Army Graveyard.