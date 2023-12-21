‘Abed left this world a complete man’

Rehman Sobhan tells event; book on the BRAC founder launched

A digital photo exhibition, showcasing the BRAC founder’s journey, was held at BRAC University, marking his fourth death anniversary. Photo: Collected

"Abed left this world with a sense of satisfaction. Few people can say they have lived a fulfilling life. Not only in Bangladesh, he has also improved the quality of life of millions of people worldwide. So, I think he left this world a complete man, and there can be no greater reward than that," said eminent economist Dr Rehman Sobhan at a book launching event yesterday.

Marking the fourth death anniversary of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, the Bangla translation of a biographical book on the life of the BRAC founder was launched at the capital's BRAC Centre.

The book "Ashar Joy" elaborates on various aspects of Abed's extensive work, creative development thinking, and innovative models for poverty and inequality eradication.

The original book titled "Hope Over Fate: Fazle Hasan Abed and the Science of Ending Global Poverty" was authored by Scott Macmillan and translated into Bangla by Alvi Ahmed.

Speaking at yesterday's event, BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh said, "Those of us working at BRAC, have not only embraced Sir Fazle Hasan Abed as a role model but have genuinely endeavoured to learn from his work philosophy and thoughts, reflecting them in our daily lives."

Among others, BRAC Bangladesh Governing Body Chairperson Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman; Sir Fazle Hasan Abed's wife Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed; Managing Director of BRAC Enterprises Tamara Hasan Abed; Executive Director of BRAC International Shameran Abed and CEO of Batighar Zafar Ahmed Rashed, the publishing company of "Ashar Joy", were also present.

Shameran Abed, Tamara Hasan Abed, Dr Rehman Sobhan, Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman and Syeda Sarwat Abed hold copies of “Ashar Joy”, a biographical book on the life of Fazle Hasan Abed. The book was launched at an event at BRAC Centre in the capital yesterday. Inset, Photo: Collected

BRACU REMEMBERS ABED

BRAC University also organised a commemorative programme yesterday, marking the fourth death anniversary of its founder.

The day began with a delegation led by Prof Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, pro vice-chancellor and acting VC, placing wreaths on Abed's grave at Banani graveyard.

Students, faculty members and staffers of the university were present on the occasion.

Afterwards, a panel discussion was held on the campus on Abed's contributions to education and community development.

During the discussion, Syeda Sarwat Abed, senior director of BRAC Institute of Languages, highlighted his immense impact on primary education, noting his establishment of over 45,000 primary schools and innovative teaching methods focused on community engagement.

Underlining his initiatives which left a profound and lasting influence on education in Bangladesh and beyond, university registrar Dr David Dowland lauded his journey and entrepreneurial achievements during the discussion.

Prof Shaila Sultana, director of BRAC Institute of Languages, and Maj Gen (retd) Sahool Afzal were also in attendance.

The programme concluded with a musical performance.

A digital photo exhibition, showcasing Abed's journey, was also held.