Abdur finds success in pearl farming

Verities of fish swimming in a number of large tanks, with oysters lying in the bottom -- this was what this correspondent saw at the rooftop of Abdur Rahman's house in Ektarpur village under Jashore's Abhaynagar upazila.

A second-year student of Nawapara Government College, Abdur Rahman, 24, has been involved in pearl farming for the last couple of years.

Alongside his venture under AR Agro Farming, Abdur has been providing training on pearl farming to youths in the locality at his training centre.

Abdur comes from a poor family. His father, a rice mill worker, used to be the lone earner in the family.

During the pandemic in 2021, the family was going through a tough time to remain afloat. It was when Abdur realised he had to do something.

Watching YouTube videos on pearl farming and visiting some commercial pearl farms, he experimentally reared some oysters in the family pond with help of local farmers. Once it was successful, he started his initiative with 500 oysters in a tank on the roof of his house.

At present, Abdur is rearing around 6,000 oysters, and selling cultured pearls worth around Tk 30,000 monthly.

Abdur's success has already encouraged many others to follow his footsteps and become self-reliant.

"I supply round and designed pearls to several reputed companies of the country, and provide training to unemployed youths. So far, I have invested about Tk 1 lakh, and have been selling pearls worth Tk 30,000 every month," he said.

Every day, people from different areas come to visit Abdur's pearl and fish farm.

Aminur Rahman, one such visitor from Khulna's Daulatpur area, said he was impressed with Abdur's initiative, adding that it has great prospects.

"If we get any financial support from the government, we can export cultured pearl," Abdur added.

Ripon Kumar Ghosh, senior fisheries officer in the upazila, said, "We always expect entrepreneurs to come up with innovative ideas that can create jobs. We will provide Abdur technical support."