Bangladesh

Abdul Muyeed new Biman chairman

Staff Correspondent
Tue Aug 20, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 12:30 AM

Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, former adviser to a caretaker government, was appointed the new chairman of the board of directors of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism announced the appointment through a notification yesterday.

Abdul previously served as the managing director and CEO of Biman from 1991 to 1994.

He was a civil servant belonging to the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP) cadre, which he joined in October 1967.

