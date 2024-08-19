Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury appointed new chairman of Biman

Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, a former adviser to the caretaker government, was appointed the chairman of the board of directors of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism announced the appointment through a notification issued today.

The appointment was confirmed in a press release signed by Boshra Islam, General Manager of Public Relations at Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Abdul Muyeed brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served as the Managing Director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines from 1991 to 1994.

He was a civil servant belonging to the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP) cadre which he joined in October 1967.

He has spent more than three decades serving in the civil service of Bangladesh. He has served as secretary to the Government of Bangladesh in charge of various ministries, including holding leadership roles as Secretary of Internal Resources Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance and ex-officio Chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR).