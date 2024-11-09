Abdul Muhith elected members of UN civil service body

Bangladesh's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith has been elected member of the prestigious International Civil Service Commission (ICSC) in a heavily contested election held yesterday (Friday) at the UN Headquarters in New York.

He will serve as a member of the ICSC for 4 years from 2025, according to a press release received here today.

There were three candidates from Bangladesh, China and Republic of Korea vying for two vacant seats from Asia-Pacific region and the candidates from Bangladesh and China have won the election.

"This is the testament to the trust and confidence the UN member States have in Bangladesh 2.0 under the able leadership of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and a recognition of Bangladesh's active role and contribution to the United Nations" said Ambassador Muhith after being elected.The ICSC is an independent expert body established by the United Nations General Assembly. It is composed of 15 members. It is the main body mandated to make decisions and recommendations regarding management, compensation and entitlements of the United Nations' human resources.

A career diplomat, Ambassador Muhith joined as Bangladesh's PR to the UN in July 2022.

He is currently serving as the chair of the Second Committee (Economic and Financial Committee) of the UNGA, and also as the president of the executive board of UNDP, UNFPA, and UNOPS for 2024.

Muhith also served as the chair of the UN Peacebuilding Commission in 2022, vice-chair of the UN Peacebuilding Commission in 2023, the president of the executive board of UN-Women in 2022 and the vice-president of the executive board of UNDP, UNFPA, and UNOPS in 2023 respectively.