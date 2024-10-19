Abdul Malek new khatib of Baitul Mukarram

The government has appointed Islamic law expert and Hadith scholar Mufti Muhammad Abdul Malek as khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

The approval of his appointment came on Thursday, said a press release of the Ministry of Religious Affairs issued yesterday.

Malek is an Islamic scholar with advanced degrees in Islamic Studies, Hadith and Fiqh from well-known institutions both at home and abroad, the release said.

He has travelled to Makkah, Madinah, Pakistan, India and Turkey, and has presented articles at various national and international seminars, it added.

Malek has also authored 16 books in Bangla, Arabic, English and Urdu.