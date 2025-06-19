Abduction case: ICT sends former Rab official to jail

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 yesterday sent former Rab officer Rear Admiral (retd) Muhmmad Sohail to jail showing him arrested in a case filed in connection with the abduction, torture and confinement of a student in 2012.

The three-member, ICT-1 led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, passed the order and set September 15 for submitting probe report in the case.

Rab allegedly picked up Golam Mortuza Mahin from Rajshahi from Dhanmondi area. He was released from Rab detention centre after 47 days where he was tortured. Rab later showed him arrested in a false case and sent to jail, said ICT prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim.

Earlier, Mahin lodged a complaint with the ICT prosecution accusing several people including Sohail, former director Legal and Media wing of Rab. Before being sent on forced retirement following the changeover on August 5 last year, Sohail was promoted to rear admiral. He also served as the chairman of both the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) and Payra Port Authority.

The tribunal on April 15 had ordered to produce Sohail before it. Prosecutor Tamim said Sohail is the only accused arrested in the case. Sohail was produced before the tribunal yesterday.

Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam moved the case before the tribunal, while Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua stood for the accused.

Additionally, the tribunal extended till September 15 to submit the investigation reports of two cases filed in connection with the crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising.

Two former additional deputy commissioners Ishtiaq Ahmed and MM Mainul Islam already arrested in the cases were produced before the tribunal.

ICT investigators claimed that during initial interrogation, Ishtiaq confessed to deploying drones to conduct aerial surveillance and capture footage over several key areas during the July uprising. This was reportedly done under direct instructions from the then chief of the CTTC unit.

However, he later deleted the footage following further orders, which, according to the prosecution, constitutes a criminal.

And as per the prosecution, Mainul was directly involved in the firing on protestors in the Mirpur area during the uprising.

Following a prosecution petition yesterday, the tribunal also ordered that former state minister Kamal Ahmed Majumder and Jubo League leader Saddam Hossain Mitul be shown as arrested in a case filed over crimes against humanity committed in Mirpur, Kafrul, and Pallabi areas during the July uprising.