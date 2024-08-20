Abandoned SUV: Former home minister found to be its owner

An SUV valued at approximately Tk 2 crore was found abandoned in front of Baitul Aman Mosque in the capital's Dhanmondi on Sunday morning, sparking widespread curiosity.

The vehicle, a Land Cruiser with the licence plate Dhaka Metro-Gha 21-8456, was eventually towed to a secure location around midnight with the assistance of Bangladesh Army.

The mystery surrounding the unclaimed vehicle led to a flurry of questions about its ownership and origin, particularly after a post on social media.

Finally, information and photos obtained from various sources confirmed that the SUV belongs to former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

According to available records, the vehicle was purchased on July 31, 2022, although the registration was updated on July 28 of the same year.

The vehicle's fitness certificate, valid until January 3, 2027, lists the owner as Asaduzzaman Khan, with his father's name, the late Ashraf Ali Khan, mentioned. The registration was completed at the BRTA office in Mirpur.

The registered phone number for the owner was confirmed to be linked to Asaduzzaman, following a cross-check using the Truecaller app.

Further evidence linking the vehicle to the former home minister includes a photograph showing him and several individuals posing with the car at the showroom shortly after its purchase.

The license plate in the photograph matches that of the abandoned vehicle.

Reports suggest that following the fall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, many political leaders, including Asaduzzaman, went into hiding.

As public anger grew and the homes of political figures were targeted for vandalism, amid increasing fear, the driver of the SUV abandoned the car on the road in Dhanmondi and fled.