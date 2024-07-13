Abandoned hostels, unbound sufferings

4 residential halls of Khulna Polytechnic Institute lie unused for 15yrs

An eerie silence prevails on the once bustling campus of Khulna Polytechnic Institute as its four dormitories have been lying abandoned for 15 years.

On February 8, 2009, the authorities of the institution announced its closure as well as of the dormitories after students, agitated over their demand for cancellation of exam, clashed with police.

While the institution resumed its academic activities later on, the hostels remained padlocked with electricity lines disconnected. The institute's authorities later in 2017 even sent an application to the divisional commissioner to declare the four buildings abandoned.

As such, hundreds of students of the institution have been suffering immensely over the years to manage their accommodation outside the campus.

Meanwhile, the abandoned hostels -- three for male students with 441 seats and one for female students with 60 seats -- have been gradually becoming dilapidated over the years due to a lack of maintenance.

After nightfall, the dark corridors of the dormitories become dens of addicts.

At present, around 4,000 students are studying in nine departments of Khulna Polytechnic Institute, established in 1963 on around 29 acres of land in Khalishpur area of the city.

With no residential facilities available any more, these students are compelled to rent houses or mess in neighbouring areas, spending much more than they had to. Alongside this, they are bearing numerous problems, including harassment of female students outside the campus.

"I am burdened with a monthly cost of accommodation, meal and other expenses totalling Tk 7,000-7,500, which I can barely afford. The situation is the same for most students. If the hostels were opened, it would have benefitted hundreds of students like me," said Sujan Biswas, a second-year student of electronics department from Bagerhat, who lives in a mess with 14 other students.

A female student wishing anonymity said, "Our plight is even more concerning. We often face security threats, harassment and stalking on our way to and from rented accommodations."

Aris Mahmud Nabab, a student of 2018-19 session and also general secretary of Bangladesh Technical Students Council, said they had written to the teachers on numerous occasions requesting for opening the halls, but there has been no response so far.

"Over 1,100 students get admitted to this institution every year but around 150 to 200 students leave for elsewhere being unable to bear the expenses of studying here while renting accommodation outside the campus," he said.

Some teachers and former students of the institute said the halls were earlier controlled by ruling-party-backed student leaders and hence a lot of troubles were created on the campus. As such, no one is in favour of opening the halls.

Contacted, Animesh Paul, principal of the institute, said considering the plight of female students, a hostel with 500 seats will be constructed for them, while a 10-storey academic building will be built in place of the existing four dormitories, along with an 8-foot-high boundary wall around the campus to prevent trespassing.