Abandoned for 11 years

The condition of the Sonadanga Bypass road (from MA Bari Road to the city bypass road), located adjacent to the Sonadanga Bus Terminal in Khulna city, has deteriorated to a deplorable state.

The road shows no signs of proper surfacing, with exposed bricks and stones, and numerous potholes covering its surface. During the dry season, dust engulfs the area, while light rain turns the entire road into an uneven mess.

This road, essential for inter-district buses and local vehicles, connects Khulna with 18 districts, including Dhaka, Barishal, Bagerhat, and Satkhira.

The Khulna Development Authority (KDA) initiated the construction of this bypass road to improve connectivity and expand the city. The 2.16km stretch from Sonadanga Bus Terminal to the city bypass at the Rupsha Bridge highway was completed in June 2013 at a cost of Tk 20.48 crore.

In December 2013, the KDA transferred part of the road to the Khulna City Corporation (KCC).

However, no basic repairs have been conducted since then.

Al Amin Mridha, a local resident of New Town, said, "During the rainy season, the entire path turns to mud, and the constant swaying of vehicles splashes mud onto passersby."

He added that travelers are often charged extra due to the poor condition of the road. This situation has also caused large vehicles to divert onto the Mayur Bridge in the Gallamari area, leading to traffic congestion.

At least 3,000 people use this road daily and face similar obstacles. There isn't even a footpath, making it dangerous for pedestrians.

Lutfar Rahman, a driver for Tungipara Paribahan, said, "After a safe journey from Dhaka to Khulna, the last two kilometers are excruciatingly difficult. Accidents frequently occur, with buses and trucks overturning, putting passengers at risk."

Abdul Gaffar Biswas, president of the Khulna Inter-District Bus and Minibus Owners Association, expressed concern over the lack of renovations on this busy road, which has remained neglected for the past 10-12 years.

Md Mortaza Al Mamun, executive engineer (maintenance) of KDA, said, "We completed the road in June 2013 and handed over a portion to the city corporation in December 2013. KDA does not have funds for road maintenance. However, for the wellbeing of locals, we repaired it by covering it with brick two years ago."

Abirul Jabbar, chief planning officer of KCC, said KDA authorities had sent a letter to them regarding the road, but they refused (to take responsibility) because there was no drainage alongside the road.

"Now a project has been approved, but the KDA authority has yet to clearly define the road land. As a result, we are unable to begin work. Once the road boundaries are properly marked, we will start the repair work. Starting it now would only result in a waste of government funds."

"We plan to work on an 800-metre section. A 10-foot drain will be constructed on both sides of the 40-foot-wide main road. A budget of Tk 22 crore has been allocated for the project. Once started, we aim to complete the work within a year," he added.