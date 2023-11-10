AAG loses job for attacking colleague

The government has removed Supreme Court lawyer Tamanna Ferdous from the post of assistant attorney general for allegedly attacking another AAG in public last month.

Tamanna was appointed as AAG on July 7, 2019.

According to a notification sent by the solicitor wing of the law ministry, the appointment of Tamanna Ferdous as an AAG has been cancelled and she has been relieved from her office under the directive from the president.

The notification, however, did not mention any reason behind it.

Sources at the law ministry, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and the attorney general's office said Tamanna and AAG Mohammad Mojibur Rahman locked into heated conversations out of personal enmity in the SCBA premises after a meeting of Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad on October 9 this year.

At one stage, Tamanna slapped Mojibur and then they assaulted each other. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Later, Mojibur submitted separate applications to the law ministry, attorney general, and SCBA secretary requesting to take the necessary steps against Tamanna.

Contacted, Law Minister Anisul Huq, who is now abroad, told The Daily Star over the phone yesterday that Tamanna Ferdous has been relieved from her duties as AGG as she has committed an offence.

"I will not say more about this issue," he said.

When contacted, Advocate Tamanna refused to make any comment.