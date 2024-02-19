9th wage board: SC to hear Noab’s arguments on April 21

The Supreme Court will hear the arguments from the Newspapers Owners Association of Bangladesh (Noab) about awarding the ninth wage board on April 21.

The Appellate Division yesterday asked the president and general secretary of Noab to appear the court through lawyers for assisting it by placing statements on this issue.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order during hearing on two petitions filed by the government challenging the High Court verdict that declared illegal the cabinet committee's recommendations in the ninth wage board award.

In the 12th chapter of the wage board, the cabinet committee has recommended that the journalists and employees of newspapers and news agencies themselves will pay their income taxes, they will get only one gratuity a year and the decisions of the ninth wage board might be implemented in phases.

The HC on November 6 last year delivered the verdict.