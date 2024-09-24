991 Durga puja mandaps to be built in Khulna this year

Durga Puja begins today (shashthi). Over 31,000 mandaps across the country are ready for the largest religious festival of Bengali Hindus. Photo: Palash Khan

A total of 991 Durga puja mandaps will be built across Khulna district this year.

The decision was made during a meeting at the office of the Khulna Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Saiful Islam yesterday.

Of the total mandaps, 101 will be built in the city, 113 in Batiaghata, 214 in Dumuria, 107 in Terokhada, 155 in Paikgacha, 84 in Dakop, 63 in Digholia, 34 in Phultala, 74 in Rupsa, and 46 in Koyra upazilas.

The Puja Udjapan Parishad leaders have been requested to increase patrolling in remote areas before the celebrations commence, reports our local correspondent.

According to DC Saiful, home and religious affairs ministries have promised to enhance security during the yearly festival -- the biggest religious occasion celebrated by the Bangalee Hindu community.

Ansar members will be deployed at all places of worship, while joint forces, including the army, navy, coast guard, and police, will patrol the area throughout the duration of the festival.

Closed-circuit cameras will be installed at mandaps to bolster security, and measures will be taken to address the spread of rumours on social media.

"The immersion ceremony is expected to be completed by 7:00pm. Music at puja mandaps will be paused during azan and namaz hours. Meanwhile, special surveillance teams have been formed, which will remain active 24/7 at the DC, UNO, and police super's offices," added the DC.