97 looted arms recovered till today: Rab

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) has recovered 97 arms looted from police stations, outposts, and other locations across the country till today.

Besides, 6,585 rounds of ammunition, 30 sound grenades, and 28 magazines were recovered, said a press release issued by Rab today.

Huge number of arms and ammunition were looted during attacks on police stations and other secured areas before and after August 5 uprising.

The interim government's Home Affairs Adviser Brig Gel (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain ordered the immediate recovery of the looted weapons and ammunition.

The Rab forces, in coordination with the Bangladesh Army and other security forces, have been working across the country to retrieve the stolen arms and bring the law and order situation under control, added the statement.