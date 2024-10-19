94 fishermen sentenced for violating hilsa fishing ban in Barisal

5,649 kg of hilsa was seized during the last two days of the operation

A total of 94 fishermen have been sentenced to jail over the past six days following a series of raids across various rivers in Barisal division for violating a seasonal ban on hilsa fishing.

The raids, conducted by the Department of Fisheries between October 13 and 18, led to 259 cases being registered, according to the Divisional Fisheries Office.

A sum of Tk 10,62,100 was also collected in fines.

Over the course of the operation, 711 raids were carried out, and mobile courts were set up to ensure swift legal action.

Officials from the district and upazila offices of the Department of Fisheries visited various fish landing centres 141 times, different fish ghats 1,070 times, various fish depots 1,991 times, and different markets 1,149 times in Barisal division, said officials.

Authorities seized 5,649 kilograms of hilsa during the last two days of operation.

In addition, 25,88,700 metres of illegal fishing nets, worth an estimated Tk 4,68,60,100, were confiscated.

Seized equipment, including boats, were auctioned off, raising Tk 1,02,600.

Nripendra Nath Biswas, deputy director of the Divisional Fisheries Office, said that 7,996 metric tons of rice will be distributed to 3,19,830 fishermen in the six districts of Barisal during the ban, providing relief to those impacted by the seasonal restriction.