91 arrested in weeklong joint drives across the country

The Bangladesh Army, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, conducted a series of joint drives between August 21 and August 28, arresting 91 individuals across the country.

Those arrested include identified top criminals, robbers, illegal arms holders, extortionists, brokers, dishonest traders, drug dealers, and addicts, according to a press release issued yesterday by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR said the operations were carried out by various infantry divisions and independent brigades of the army in Dhaka and other parts of the country.

During the drives, security forces seized 10 illegal firearms, eight rounds of ammunition, 12 cartridges, locally made weapons used in terrorist activities, narcotics, gold ornaments, motorcycles, mobile phones, stolen goods, and cash, it said.

The detainees have been handed over to local police stations for interrogation and legal action, the release added.

"To maintain law and order across the country, such drives will continue," the release added, urging the public to report any suspicious activity to the nearest army camp.