90pc of animal waste completely removed: DNCC

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) claims to have completed the removal of approximately 90 percent sacrificial animal waste by 7:00pm.

DNCC Public Relations Officer Moqbul Hossain said the city corporation has completely removed animal waste from 48 out of 54 wards under DNCC.

The waste removal process is ongoing in wards 10, 11, 12, 21, 24, and 25, he added.

Meanwhile, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Public Relations Officer Abu Nasher mentioned that sacrificial animal waste has been removed from 44 DSCC wards by 7:00pm.

The wards where 100 percent waste removal has been completed are: 1, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 12, 13, 16, 17, 20, 23, 25-33, 35-41, 43, 45-49, 52, 54, 56, 57, 69-73, and 75, he added.