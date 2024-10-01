90,000 marooned in 3 districts

A woman sits in the broken remains of what she once called home, destroyed by the recent floods in Jashore. Several thousand residents of the Bhabadaha area in Jashore district suffer for nearly six months every year due to flooding by the Mukteshwari, Teka, Sree and Hori rivers, which have become shallow because of siltation over the years. As the rivers cannot drain the floodwater, mobility remains a challenge in the area for a long time. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Over 90,000 people in three northern districts -- Rangpur, Kurigram and Lalmonirhat -- are still marooned due to floodwaters.

The flood situation is expected to improve from today as Teesta's water level came down below danger level yesterday, said Shunil Kumar, executive engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board in Lalmonirhat.

Teesta was flowing 11cm below the danger level at Rangpur's Kaunia Point at 6:00pm yesterday. It was flowing 32cm above the danger level at the same point 24 hours earlier, said BWDB officials in Rangpur.

At least 30,000 people have been severely affected by flood in Rangpur's Gangachhara, Pirgachha and Kaunia upazilas.

"We were compelled to relocate to safety on Sunday night when our house became submerged," said Nazrul Islam of Chargai village under Gangachhara upazila.

Ansar Ali, chairman of Balapara union parishad under Kaunia upazila, said many people took shelter on roads and embankments as entire villages went under water.

"Erosion damaged numerous houses, leaving many people homeless," said Rashedul Islam, chairman of Dhepamadhupur union under the same upazila.

In Kurigram and Lalmonirhat, over 60,000 people were facing similar ordeals.

"We have been living in a makeshift polythene shanty on the embankment since Sunday morning after our house became inundated," said Asma Begum, 40, of Gatiashyam village under Kurigram's Rajarhat upazila.

Soleman Ali, 60, of the same village, said the village's only community clinic was at risk of being eroded by the river.

Meanwhile, croplands in some low-lying areas of Sirajganj district were inundated after Jamuna's water level rose by 63cm in past 24 hours since 6:00pm on Sunday.

"My peanut cultivation on around two bighas of lands has been submerged under water," said Md Afsar Bhuiyan of Bonnirchar village under Sirajganj Sadar upazila.

However, the river was still flowing below danger level till yesterday, according to BWDB officials.

The water level will drop in next two or three days, and there was no forecast of flood in Sirajganj, the officials added.