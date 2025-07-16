Bangladesh
9-year-old girl raped in Mohakhali

A nine-year-old child was raped behind the National Institute of Cancer Research & Hospital in Dhaka's Mohakhali area on Monday night.

She was admitted to a hospital in the capital for examination, police said.

Locals noticed the child crying and bleeding near the hospital around 10:30pm and informed police, who took her to a hospital.

Quoting the victim, Rasel Sarwar, officer-in-charge of Banani Police Station, said an unidentified man forcibly took her to a secluded spot behind the hospital and raped her.

"Efforts are underway to arrest the rapist," he added.

An official of the hospital said, "Several tests, including forensic examinations, were conducted today. Preliminary results suggest evidence of rape."

