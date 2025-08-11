9 stab injuries found on journalist Tuhin's body: autopsy report

Charge sheet to be filed soon

Nine deep stab wounds were found on journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin's throat, neck, chest, back and hands, according to the autopsy report.

The report was prepared on August 9 at Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital.

ANM Al Mamun, assistant professor of the hospital's forensic department, told The Daily Star around noon today that the wounds varied in size but were all serious and deep.

Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Nazmul Karim Khan said authorities will file a charge sheet against the accused within 15 days after receiving the autopsy report.

Tuhin was fatally attacked by a group of miscreants wielding sharp weapons in front of a crowded market near Chandana Chowrasta in Gazipur city on August 7.