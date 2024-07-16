9 injured as BCL attacks protesters in Barishal

Students block highways, attack police box; 7 cops reportedly injured

Chhatra League members reportedly attacked quota reform activists at Government BM College this afternoon.

The agitated students responded by blocking major highways, bringing the city to a halt.

Attack at Government BM College

In the afternoon, protesting students at Barisal Government BM College were attacked by College BCL members and locals wielding sticks and bricks, according to the students.

At least nine individuals were injured and admitted to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Photo: Titu Das/Star

One of the protesting students, Soud, reported that the attack occurred while they were gathering at Zero Point inside BM College for a protest march. "BCL members beat us severely with sticks," Soud said.

However, Shuvo, a BM College BCL leader, denied any such attack, claiming they were on campus to resist Jamaat-Shibir infiltration.

Eyewitnesses claimed the attack was ordered by local Awami League-backed councilor Biploob.

Asked, Biplob denied his involvement.

Dr Saiful Islam, Director of SBMCH, confirmed that nine injured students were admitted to the hospital.

Kotwali Police OC Archeul Haque said additional police have been deployed on the campus to maintain order.

Highway Blockades

In response to the attack, Barisal University students blocked the Barisal-Kuakata highway at the university square from 4:00pm, halting all vehicular movement to Kuakata.

Sujoy Shuvo, a student of Barisal University, stated, "Students are being attacked at various places, we strongly protest against it. Our movement will continue; we will not return home unless quota system is reformed."

Earlier, students from various institutions, including Government BM College, Government Syed Hatim Ali College, Women's College, and Infra Polytechnic, blocked the road at Nathullabad Bus Terminal on the Dhaka-Barisal highway from 11:00am.

This blockade extended to Chowmatha and Amtala areas, causing significant disruption and hardship for commuters.

Jahanara Begum, a passenger from Muladi, said she got stuck in Barisal while visiting a doctor.

Police Box Attack

Amid the chaos, at least seven policemen were injured when students attacked a police box in the Nathullabad area.

Constables Lokman and Kawsar were among the injured.

"The attack occurred when students mistakenly believed that police had injured one of their peers. The students attacked police personnel with sticks and bricks before fleeing when the police lobbed tear gas shells," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Ali Ashraf Bhuiya.

Constable Kawsar received treatment at SBMCH, while others sustained minor injuries.

In a related incident, five more policemen were injured by stone pelting from quota protesters at Government BM College, he said.

They received first aid for their injuries.