9 including mother, child killed in road accidents

The overturned truck after it rammed a battery-run auto-rickshaw on Mymensingh-Tangail highway, killing three persons including a mother and child yesterday. Photo: Star

At least nine people died in road accidents across the country yesterday.

In Mymensingh, three people, including a mother and her child, were killed and four others injured when a truck rammed into a battery-run auto-rickshaw on Mymensingh-Tangail highway in Muktagacha upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Hasina Khatun, 35, and her three-year-old daughter, Adiba, from Binodbari area; and Mrinal Chandra Das, 65, a retired primary school teacher of Daugaon area in Muktagacha.

They were passengers of the three-wheeler, said Mohammad Chand Miah, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Muktagacha Police Station.

The three died on the spot in the accident which took place around 2:45pm at Bhabkirmor Cherumondol area in Muktagacha, the OC added.

The injured were first taken to Muktagacha Upazila Health Complex. Two of them were later transferred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, the police official shared.

On information, police recovered the bodies. "We also seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene," said the OC. A case has been lodged with the police station.

Meanwhile, three motorcyclists were killed after being hit by a truck on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway in Lohagara upazila of Chattogram.

The accident occurred at Padua Nayapara area of the upazila around 3:30pm.

The deceased were identified as Md Absar, 40, of Padua area of Lohagara; Jubayer, 25, of Chunti area and Md Jahed, 27, Rangunia thana.

In Kishoreganj, two bikers were killed and one was injured in a road crash at All Weather Road in Mithamoin upazila in the noon.

The victims were identified as Yasin Mia, 25, and Amir Hossain, 20, according to police.

Ahsan Habib, officer-in-charge of Mithamoin Police Station, said Yasin and Amir died on the spot after hitting a pillar of Dhaki Bridge.

Mizanur Rahman, 30, was critically injured in the accident and admitted at Kishoreganj General Hospital, the OC added.

Meanwhile in Dhaka, a pedestrian died when a truck hit her in the Staff Quarter area under Demra police station early yesterday, said police.

The deceased was Laboni Aktar, 24, reports UNB.

Demra police station's Sub-inspector Atikur Rahman said the truck knocked her down while she was crossing the road in front of the Staff Quarter.

She was declared dead at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The trucker has been detained, the SI added.