9 hurt as pro-BNP factions clash at Nagar Bhaban

At least nine people were injured as two factions of the BNP-backed Shramik-Karmachari Union clashed at Dhaka South City Corporation's headquarters, Nagar Bhaban, yesterday.

The incident took place around 12:00pm between the supporters of Arifuzzaman Prince, a leader of one faction of the union, and those of Arif Chowdhury, president of its another faction and a prominent pro-Ishraque figure.

Eyewitnesses said the clash ensued when a supporter of Prince was assaulted on suspicion of being against the movement demanding BNP leader Ishraque Hossain's swearing-in as DSCC mayor.

After Prince arrived at Nagar Bhaban with his supporters, tension escalated as they encountered Arif's followers.

Several demonstrators sustained serious injuries and were later hospitalised, according to the union sources.

Md Faruk, in-charge of the police camp at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said nine injured were brought to the emergency department. Of them, two named Monir Hossain and Mohidul Islam were admitted to the hospital with serious injuries, while the rest were released after primary treatment.

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain visits injured supporters at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Photo: Collected

While talking to reporters, Prince claimed that certain outsiders have continued to intimidate and harass DSCC staffers even though Ishraque announced the resumption of Nagar Bhaban's operations.

"To ensure that officers and employees could work in peace, we gathered and began a peaceful rally inside the compound. We were then suddenly attacked," he said.

Arif, however, denied the allegation and said his group had been peacefully demonstrating on the Nagar Bhaban premises.

"Outsiders stormed the building and launched an unprovoked attack on us. At least five of our members were seriously injured," he alleged.

About an hour and a half after the clash, Ishraque's supporters began arriving at Nagar Bhaban and staged a sit-in before the building.

Several DSCC staffers, wishing anonymity, said Arif Chowdhury had been a key organiser of the movement demanding Ishraque's swearing-in as DSCC mayor. Prince later joined the movement but was attacked when he tried to bring in his supporters.

Sources at the Nagar Bhaban said those who are not actively supporting Ishraque's movement are being labelled as opponents. Yesterday's clash erupted when Prince's followers tried to assert their presence on the compound.

Meanwhile, Ishraque visited injured supporters at DMCH and claimed that conspirators had orchestrated the assault to thwart the movement.

"Their main objective is to permanently sabotage our peaceful movement. Whoever is behind this conspiracy must be arrested and brought under the law," he said.

Accusing Golam Kibria Rubel and Arifuzzaman Prince of leading the attack, Ishraque alleged, "They are collaborators of fascism, beneficiaries of the Awami League era. Reliable sources have informed me that they even used to travel in the vehicle of the local government adviser."