9 BNP men sentenced to 3 years’ jail

A Dhaka court yesterday sentenced nine BNP leaders and activists, including its central organising secretary Ishaq Ali Sarkar, to three years imprisonment each in a case filed over blasting crude bombs, vandalising vehicles, and preventing police from discharging their duties in 2013.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ashek Imam handed down the sentence in their absence.

The eight other convicts are Yakub Sarkar, Md Arman Hossain, Anwar Hossain Rocky, Abdur Razzak Mitu, Advocate Rashed Alam, Md Parvez Hossain, Md Sohel Rana, and Nader Ali.

The magistrate cancelled their bail and issued arrest warrants against them, said Zaynul Abedin Meshbah, one of their lawyers.

Their punishment will be effective from the day of their arrests or surrenders, said the magistrate. The magistrate, however, acquitted seven others in the case.

Earlier, the prosecution and the defence completed their arguments, and the court recorded the statements of seven prosecution witnesses, including the complainant in the case.

According to the prosecution, a group of BNP men led by Ishaq brought out a procession in front of Siddique Bazar at Bangshal and blasted crude bombs, vandalised vehicles, and prevented policemen from discharging their duties on May 27, 2013.

Following the incident, Sub-inspector Asgar Ali filed a case against 16 people, including Ishaq.