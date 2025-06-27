89% drug cases filed in 5 years still pending

The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) filed over 1.22 lakh drug-related cases in a little over five years, but only 11 percent of those have been disposed of.

It paints a grim picture of the country's anti-narcotics efforts.

According to DNC's latest annual report, only 13,376 of the 1,22,422 cases lodged between January 2020 and April 2025 have been resolved.

Among the disposed cases, accused in 7,539 cases or 56.36 percent were acquitted, raising concerns about the quality of investigations and prosecutions.

The report also shows that 1,30,882 people were arrested in the 1,22,422 cases. However, only 14,329 faced trials.

The trend continues this year as well. In the first four months of 2025, 1,073 drug cases were resolved. Of them, 599 resulted in acquittals. At least 1,143 accused were tried and 632 of them were cleared.

Officials involved in dealing with drug-related cases have blamed weak evidence, poor case preparation, and delays in legal proceedings as the key reasons behind the high rate of acquittals.

Mukul Jyoti Chakma, DNC deputy director, told The Daily Star that charge sheets are submitted within 15 days if all the accused are arrested and the evidence is ready. If not, investigators can seek an extension of 30 days, and further time if needed.

However, he acknowledged that in many cases, reports are submitted within 15 days regardless of the cases' readiness.

"The disposal of cases depends on the courts, but issues like weak evidence and inadequate case preparation can delay proceedings."

Another DNC official said that in the rush to meet deadlines, investigators often rely heavily on the FIRs. As a result, charge sheets are submitted without proper evidence. "Many officers don't carry out thorough probes, which weaken the cases."

Bashir Ahmed, director (operations) at the DNC, said they strive to submit charge sheets on time. "The courts deliver verdicts after considering various aspects. On our part, we make every effort to prove the charges. Investigators are also provided with regular training and guidance."

He added that the DNC is focusing on enhanced training and increased supervision to improve the quality of probes.

Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Omar Faruq Faruqi said that there used to be dedicated courts to deal with drug cases in the past, but the cases are now being handled by regular courts.

"With such a large number of cases, it is often observed that no witnesses are present when the court is ready to proceed. In drug cases, seizure witnesses are crucial. However, courts usually do not accept claims made solely by the police. In many instances, the witnesses lack proper addresses, making it difficult for investigators to locate them. As a result, many cases have remained pending for years due to the unavailability of witnesses."

PRISONS FOR ADDICTS

Expressing concern over the growing drug menace, Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury yesterday said people from all walks of life are getting involved in drug-related crimes.

He added that the use of women, children, and teenagers in this illicit trade was alarming.

Drug trafficking and abuse pose serious threats to public health, law and order, and the economy, the adviser said while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion organised by the DNC in Dhaka to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2025.

He said the government plans to establish separate prisons and rehabilitation centres for drug addicts in each divisional city. A Tk 1,400 crore project to build drug rehabilitation centres in seven divisional cities has already been approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec).

Jahangir also pointed out new challenges, including the rise of synthetic and semi-synthetic drugs, especially New Psychoactive Substances (NPS). Legal measures have been taken to control these substances, while law enforcement and intelligence agencies remain vigilant.

He said the DNC currently has 2,943 personnel, including 1,622 enforcement officers, serving a population of about 18 crores. Despite limited workforce and resources, efforts are ongoing to strengthen the DNC's capacity.

Under the DNC Weapon Procurement and Usage Policy, the first batch of officers has completed firearms training to improve operational efficiency and safety.