889 schools closed in Sylhet division

At least 889 primary schools in Sylhet division have kept their academic activities suspended indefinitely due to ongoing floods.

According to the Divisional Primary Education Office, there are 5,054 primary schools in the division, many of which are either submerged or being used as shelters for flood-affected people.

The floods, a recurring issue during monsoons due to torrential rain and downstream waters from India, have impacted 6,49,378 people in the division.

Currently, 19,820 people are staying at 366 shelters across four districts -- 164 in Sylhet, 59 in Sunamganj, 75 in Moulvibazar, and 68 in Habiganj. Most of these shelters are set up in primary and secondary schools, said Jalal Uddin, deputy director of the Directorate of Primary Education.

In a recent visit to Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar, this correspondent saw at least 28 government primary schools kept their doors closed due to flood damage.

Many schools are submerged, with some standing like isolated islands in the middle of waterlogged roads.

"There is over a foot of water in classrooms, making it impossible to conduct classes," said Rontu Ranjan Chanda, headteacher of Ghourkoron Government Primary School.

As floodwaters persist and inclement weather continues, the situation may worsen.

Khushi Mohan Sarkar, chief executive engineer of the Bangladesh Water Development Board in Sylhet, said around 20 rivers in the region would be excavated to mitigate future flooding.