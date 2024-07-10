Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Jul 10, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 10, 2024 12:10 AM

Bangladesh

88 dengue patients hospitalised

Eighty eight people were hospitalised with dengue fever in 24 hours till yesterday morning.

Of them, 27 patients were hospitalised in Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Currently, 287 patients are receiving treatment at several hospitals.

A total of 4,129 dengue cases and 47 deaths have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3, 18,749 recoveries last year.

