Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Tue Sep 24, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 24, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Traffic Rule Violations

870 cases filed, Tk 36 lakh fine imposed

UNB, Dhaka
Tue Sep 24, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Sep 24, 2024 12:00 AM

The traffic division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) filed 870 cases and imposed fines of around Tk 36 lakh after conducting drives against traffic rule violators on Sunday.

Jahangir Kabir, assistant commissioner (media) of DMP, said this in a media release yesterday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Of the fined money, the traffic realised Tk 8 lakh and 62,550 in cash.

Sixty-four vehicles were dumped and 60 others were towed during the drives conducted in parts of the capital.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

ভোটে চমক দেখালেন নতুন প্রেসিডেন্ট অনুড়া কুমারা দিশানায়েকে, এবার বদলে যাবে শ্রীলঙ্কা?

কে এই অনুড়া কুমারা দিশানায়েকে, কীভাবে তিনি রাজনীতিতে যুক্ত হলেন? তার জনপ্রিয়তার কারণ কী?

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

গাজীপুরে বাসচাপায় নারী নিহত, বাসে আগুন

৮ মিনিট আগে