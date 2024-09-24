870 cases filed, Tk 36 lakh fine imposed

The traffic division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) filed 870 cases and imposed fines of around Tk 36 lakh after conducting drives against traffic rule violators on Sunday.

Jahangir Kabir, assistant commissioner (media) of DMP, said this in a media release yesterday.

Of the fined money, the traffic realised Tk 8 lakh and 62,550 in cash.

Sixty-four vehicles were dumped and 60 others were towed during the drives conducted in parts of the capital.