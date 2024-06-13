85,113 to perform hajj this year

All pre-hajj flights end

Finally ending all uncertainty, almost all intended pilgrims have gone to Saudi Arabia to perform the hajj this year.

Through the operation of the last hajj flights of Flynas from Dhaka airport around 6:00pm yesterday, the outgoing hajj flight operation of this year came to an end.

The month-long flight operation began on May 9.

This year, a total of 85,180 Bangladeshis were registered to perform hajj. Of them, 85,113 have gone to Saudi Arabia through 217 flights of Biman, Saudia and Flynas, said Abdul Maleq, assistant hajj officer at the Hajj Office.

Of the total pilgrims, 4,482 people went to Saudi Arabia under the government hajj management.

However, 51 intended pilgrims failed to go to Saudi Arabia for various reasons -- including sickness and personal reasons, said Bazlul Haque Biswas, an official of Ashkona Hajj Camp.

Biman carried 40,903 pilgrims in 105 flights, Saudia carried 30,021, and Flynas carried 14,189 pilgrims, according to Dhaka's Ashkona Hajj Office.

This was the first time that immigration formalities for all hajj pilgrims at the Saudi airport were completed in advance at the Dhaka airport.

"This was the smoothest ever hajj management in the recent history of Bangladesh. All credit goes to the sincere joint efforts of the religious affairs ministry, Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh and other related organisations," HAAB President M Shahadat Hossain Taslim told The Daily Star.

Hajj management was not easy, as there were lots of challenges and uncertainty, he added.

After beginning the hajj operation, the religious affairs ministry expressed concerns at different times that several thousand pilgrims might not be able to go to Saudi Arabia due to mismanagement and lack of sincerity among private hajj agencies.

"Due to the strong and repeated vigilance of the ministry, all that uncertainty was resolved," said Matiul Islam, additional secretary of the religious affairs ministry.

Hajj will be observed on June 15 this year.