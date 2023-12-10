84 tonnes of explosives imported from India for excavation work of mining company

State-owned rock producer Maddhapara Granite Mining Company Ltd has imported 84 tonnes of explosives from India through Benapole port in Jashore.

Six trucks carrying the explosives entered Bangladesh crossing Benapole-Petrapole border this morning, reports our local correspondent.

Police and security guards remain vigilant surrounding the trucks stationed at yard 31 of the port.

Meanwhile, a C&F agent named Nazmul and Brothers submitted the necessary documents to the Benapole Customs House for delivery of the consignment from the port.

After completing the customs formalities, the explosives will be released from the trucks and later some Bangladeshi trucks will take the goods to the granite mining company in Dinajpur this evening, said Benapole Land Port Director Rezaul Karim.

The explosives were imported for the excavation work, he said.