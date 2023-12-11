84-tonne explosives imported from India

State-owned rock producer Maddhapara Granite Mining Company Ltd has imported 84 tonnes of explosives from India through Benapole port in Jashore. Six trucks carrying the explosives entered Bangladesh crossing Benapole-Petrapole border yesterday morning.

The explosives were imported for mining works.

After completing the customs formalities, the explosives will be released from the trucks and later some Bangladeshi trucks will take the goods to the granite mining company in Dinajpur, said Benapole Land Port Director Rezaul Karim.