82,715 houses damaged in Cumilla

Even though the floodwaters receded from different areas of Cumilla district around a week back, many people are unable to leave the flood shelters and higher grounds as their houses were damaged in the flood.

Visiting the Gomti river embankment in Burburia village under Cumilla's Burichong upazila, this correspondent saw hundreds of people are still living on the embankment in makeshift shanties.

Bilkis Akter, 55, of the village, was one of them.

"My tin-shed hut was completely damaged in the flood, so I am living here with my family as there is no other alternative unless we receive assistance to repair the house," she said.

Amena Begum, 60, another villager also living on the embankment now, echoed her.

At least 82,715 houses sustained damages in the recent flood across Cumilla district, said Md Abed Ali, district relief and rehabilitation officer in Cumilla.

"Of those, 8,674 were completely damaged and the rest sustained partial damages. Around 40,000 houses were damaged in Burichong upazila alone," he said.

The total damages caused by the flood to houses, roads, and other infrastructures in Cumilla have been estimated at more than Tk 3,362 crore, according to the district relief and rehabilitation office.