Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Aug 21, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

826 looted arms recovered

UNB, Dhaka
Wed Aug 21, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 12:00 AM

Law enforcers have recovered 826 arms looted in recent times from police stations, police lines, police outposts and other places, till Monday.

Police headquarters shared this information yesterday afternoon.

Moreover, a total of 20,778 rounds of bullets, 1,482 tear gas shells, 71 sound grenades have been recovered till date, it said.

A large number of arms and ammunition were looted from the police stations and other protected zones after law enforcers were attacked before and after August 5.  Members of the Bangladesh Army have also been working to recover the looted arms across the country.

