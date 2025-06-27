808 institutes, structures renamed

They had been named after Sheikh family members

The interim government has so far renamed 808 institutions and structures across Bangladesh that were previously named after ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members, including her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The renaming process for another 169 structures bearing the names of the former premier and her family members is currently underway, according to a statement from the chief adviser's press wing yesterday.

Since 2009, 977 public infrastructures and institutions were named after Hasina, her family members and Awami League-affiliated politicians, it said. These included military cantonments, air bases, naval ships, major bridges, roads, buildings, educational institutions, hospitals and research centres.

The names of various organs under 34 ministries and divisions were changed.

Of these, the highest number -- 205 institutions and structures -- were under the ministry of youth and sports.

This was followed by the secondary and higher education division (181), the primary and mass education ministry (84), the ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts affairs (59), the ICT division (49), local government divisions (39) and defence ministry (24).

In addition, the renaming process for 134 institutions under the secondary and higher education division and 28 under the local government divisions is underway.

The names of at least 240 institutions, structures and awards named after Sheikh Mujibur Rahman have been changed. Besides, the process of changing the names of 79 more institutions and structures is in progress.

The names of four cantonments -- Bangabandhu Cantonment in Tangail, Bir Muktijoddha Abdul Hamid Cantonment in Kishoreganj, Sheikh Hasina Cantonment at Lebukhali in Barishal and Sheikh Russell Cantonment at Zajira in Shariatpur -- have been changed.

The name of the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre has also been changed.

The government has revoked the Bangabandhu Janaprashan Padak and Bangabandhu Jatiya Krishi Padak and renamed Bangabandhu Satellite-1 as Bangladesh Satellite-1.

The authorities are also in the process of changing the name of Hossain Shaheed Suhrawardy Shishu Park.

Discussions are ongoing with relevant authorities regarding the renaming of several sites in India under the foreign ministry. These include the Bangabandhu Smriti Kokkho, Bekar Hostel, Maulana Azad College and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Sarani, which is the road in front of the Kolkata Mission.

Discussions are also ongoing on the Sheikh Mujib bust in front of Sealdah Railway Station and the Bangabandhu Mancha in Kolkata.

The cancellation process of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Education Scholarship in New Delhi is also underway.

The Bangabandhu Lounge at Bangladesh's UN Mission in New York has already been renamed as Auditorium Lounge, the statement added.