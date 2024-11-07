8-yr-old girl dies as train hits her

An eight-year-old girl died as a Jamalpur-bound train hit her while she was playing near the railway track in Sarishabari upazila, Jamalpur yesterday.

The incident happened around 11:30am at Jamtala intersection in Satpoa village.

The deceased is Jara Akter, daughter of Yunus Master from Degree Bando village in Doil union, said Chan Mia, officer-in-charge of Sarishabari Police Station.

She was first taken to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex from where she was referred to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. She succumbed to her injuries on the way to MMCH.