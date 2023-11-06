Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 6, 2023 12:16 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 6, 2023 12:22 PM

Bangladesh

8 vehicles torched across the country overnight: fire service

Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 6, 2023 12:16 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 6, 2023 12:22 PM
Nationwide Blockade: Arson, arrests, clash in second phase too
Miscreants set a bus on fire in the capital’s Bangla Motor area yesterday amid the two-day countrywide blockade. Photo: Collected

At least eight vehicles were set on fire in different locations across the country from 11:30pm last night to 6:00am amid the countrywide blockade called by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, the fire service said.

A bus was torched in the capital's Hazaribagh around 11:30pm last night, a staff bus of Biman Bangladesh Airlines was torched in Jurain at 12:36am, a human hauler was set on fire in Mugda at 1:27am, and a truck was set on fire in Motijheel at 5:48am, said Talha Bin Zasim, an officer at the media cell of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Two buses were torched in Gazipur at 2:11am and 5:18am while a bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw were torched in Chattogram at 5:05am and 5:45am respectively, he added.

Including the above, a total of 18 vehicles including 13 buses were set on fire from 4:00am yesterday including 10 in the capital.

