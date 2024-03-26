8 shot and injured in N’ganj clash

Eight people -- including a child -- suffered bullet injuries in a clash between the supporters of former UP Chairman Rafiqul Islam and ex-UP member Mosharaf Hossain in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj yesterday.

Arif, 9, Akbar, 24, Tajel, 36, Jaynal, 35, Shamim, 25, Muktar Hossain, 60, Nur Hossain, 24, Roman, 20, were under treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Inspector Md Bacchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

The clash erupted at 6:30am following a dispute over land between Rafikul and Mosharaf in Kayetpara area.

Nirob Hossain, son of Mosharaf, alleged, "Rafiqul along with his brother Mizanur Rahman and supporters attacked our home."

However, Mizanur denied his involvement.

Abir Hossain, additional superintendent of police in Narayanganj, said the clash escalated after Mosharaf's men allegedly assaulted a supporter of Rafiqul the previous night, leading to yesterday's confrontation with firearms and homemade weapons.