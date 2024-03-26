Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Narayanganj
Tue Mar 26, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Mar 26, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

8 shot and injured in N’ganj clash

Our Correspondent, Narayanganj
Tue Mar 26, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Mar 26, 2024 12:00 AM

Eight people -- including a child -- suffered bullet injuries in a clash between the supporters of former UP Chairman Rafiqul Islam and ex-UP member Mosharaf Hossain in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj yesterday.

Arif, 9, Akbar, 24, Tajel, 36, Jaynal, 35, Shamim, 25, Muktar Hossain, 60, Nur Hossain, 24, Roman, 20, were under treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Inspector Md Bacchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The clash erupted at 6:30am following a dispute over land between Rafikul and Mosharaf in Kayetpara area.

Nirob Hossain, son of Mosharaf, alleged, "Rafiqul along with his brother Mizanur Rahman and supporters attacked our home."

However, Mizanur denied his involvement.

Abir Hossain, additional superintendent of police in Narayanganj, said the clash escalated after Mosharaf's men allegedly assaulted a supporter of Rafiqul the previous night, leading to yesterday's confrontation with firearms and homemade weapons.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ইসরায়েল-হামাস যুদ্ধ

গাজায় ‘অবিলম্বে যুদ্ধবিরতি’র প্রস্তাব নিরাপত্তা পরিষদে পাস

প্রস্তাবের ওপর ভেটো না দিলেও, ভোটদানে বিরত ছিল মার্কিন যুক্তরাষ্ট্র।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আমরা দেশবাসীর প্রত্যাশা অনেকাংশেই পূরণ করতে সক্ষম হয়েছি: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification