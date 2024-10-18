8 more die of dengue in a day

At least eight dengue patients died and 1,100 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

Among the deaths, one each was recorded in Chattogram and Dhaka division while two were in Dhaka North City Corporation and four in Dhaka South City Corporation.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths rose to 234 while total number of cases rose to 47,050 of which 26,995 are from outside Dhaka.

Twelve-year-old Mohammad Ali rests on a bed in the dengue ward of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, watching YouTube videos on his phone. Admitted a few days ago, he is among many children currently admitted there with the viral fever. Photo: Prabir Das

Currently, 3,788 patients are undergoing treatment across the country.

A total of 43,028 patients have been released till yesterday across the country.