8 hurt as vehicle overturns near Karnaphuli tunnel

Eight people, including a member of Bangladesh Navy, were injured when a microbus overturned near Bangabandhu tunnel at Anwara point in Chattogram yesterday.

The injured are Navy personnel Gazi Mahbub Rahman Rony, 39; driver Rubel, 30; Ali Martuza, 27; Rashedul Karim, 28; Farhana Akter, 26; Munna, 25; Kanchim, 22; and Sazzad Hossain.

Zahir Uddin, officer-in-charge of Karnaphuli Police Station, said the accident occurred in the morning when the microbus skidded off the road and overturned after hitting a traffic police box on the road divider, leaving eight people injured.

The driver lost control over the steering due to poor visibility caused by dense fog, said the OC.

Among the injured, Gazi Mahbub was taken to Patenga BNS Hospital while the others were admitted to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital.