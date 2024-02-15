Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Tangail
Thu Feb 15, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Feb 15, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

8 BCL men injured in infighting

Eight activists of Chhatra League were injured in an attack allegedly by another group of BCL at Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University in Tangail on Tuesday night.

Campus sources said to establish supremacy, the rival group attacked them with lethal weapons around 11:00pm while they were sitting on the rooftop of Abdul Mannan Hall.

The injured are Sohanur Rahman Sohan, Roki, Joy Dhar, Sajib Shekh, Sourav, Minar, Nayeem Raz, and Tamim. Sohan was sent to Orthopedic Hospital, Roki to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, and the rest took first aid from Tangail General Hospital.

Hall provost Dr Ashraf Hossain Talukder said legal steps will be taken against the culprits.

Sadiqur Rahman, inspector of Tangail Sadar Police Station, said they went to the spot and recovered two machetes.

