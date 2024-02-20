8 Bangladeshis identified among those who drowned in Mediterranean on Feb 14

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) revealed the identities of eight Bangladeshis who met a tragic fate while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea.

The individuals, embarking on an unauthorised voyage from Libya to Europe, drowned in a devastating incident that underscores the perilous journey faced by many seeking a better life abroad.

The victims, identified as Sajal, Nayan Biswas, Mamun Sheikh, Kazi Sajeeb, Kaisar, Rifat, Russell, and Imrul Kayes Apon, hailed from the Madaripur and Gopalganj districts.

The first five victims originated from various villages within the Rajoir upazila of Madaripur, while the remaining ones were from Muksudpur upazila in Gopalganj.

The details were shared in a press release distributed by MoFA, which aimed to shed light on the tragic event and its impact on the victims' communities.

The ill-fated journey began on February 13, when a boat carrying individuals from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Egypt, and Syria set sail from a Libyan coastal area with hopes of reaching Europe. The group comprised 27 Bangladeshis, 8 Pakistanis, 3 Egyptians, 5 Syrians, and an Egyptian individual who navigated the boat. However, their aspirations were cut short when the vessel capsized off the Tunisian coast in the early hours of February 14.

Rescue operations later recovered the bodies of the eight Bangladeshis and one Pakistani, which were subsequently transferred to local hospitals. The foreign ministry's report further highlighted that among the Bangladeshi victims, seven were travelling without passports, indicating the desperate measures taken by individuals in pursuit of better opportunities.