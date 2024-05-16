‘794 illegal brick kilns still running in Rangpur’

HC blasts divisional commissioner for failure

The High Court yesterday blasted Rangpur's Divisional Commissioner Md Zakir Hossain for his failure to evict all 812 illegal brick kilns in the division despite its directive.

"Rangpur's divisional commissioner has failed to comply with this court's directive, which is an inefficiency on his part," said the HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil after seeing a compliance report from Zakir while hearing a writ petition.

According to the compliance report, 794 illegal brick kilns are still running in different districts of Rangpur, though the HC on March 4 directed the government to evict those within four weeks.

Earlier in the day, Zakir submitted the report to the HC through Assistant Attorney General Kalipada Mridha, saying there are 812 illegal brick kilns in Rangpur and operations of only 18 of those have been shut down.

The HC ordered him to give an explanation for failing to implement its directive, to take necessary steps to comply with the directive and to submit a compliance report in two weeks. The bench also fixed May 30 for further hearing and passing of order on this matter.