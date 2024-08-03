78 HSC examinees get bail

They were arrested in cases over violence centring quota protests

A total of 78 HSC examinees, who were arrested over the recent violence centring quota reform protests in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Khulna divisions, secured bail yesterday.

Among them, 55 students got bail in Dhaka division, 14 in Chattogram division, six in Khulna division and three in Rangpur division.

Despite being a weekend, the courts convened on Friday at the special initiative of Law Minister Anisul Huq, a ministry press release said.

The initiative was taken considering that those who were arrested still had to take their remaining Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams, it added.

However, these students have not been cleared of the charges brought against them, said their parents and lawyers. They demanded that the cases against them be withdrawn as soon as possible saying it would put undue pressure on the students ahead of their exams.

In Dhaka, two courts granted bail to 42 college students, who were arrested in 33 violence cases.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam granted bail to 37 examinees, while Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate M Mustafizur Rahman granted bail to five examinees, reports our court correspondent.

Earlier in the day, the defence filed separate petitions with these two courts, seeking bail for the 42 college students.

Of them, 37 were arrested in 29 cases filed with 14 police stations in Dhaka city, while five were arrested in four cases filed in Savar, Ashulia, and South Keraniganj.

The charges in the cases mostly included illegal gathering, rioting, assaulting police, damaging properties, and arson attacks.

Meanwhile, according to multiple media reports, two Chattogram courts granted bail to 16 HSC examinees.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Md Shahidul Islam granted bail to three students while Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrates Md Oli Ullah granted bail to 13.

They passed the order after their guardians appealed to the court, said public prosecutor Iftekhar Saimul Chowdhury.

According to court and Chattogram prison sources, more than 130 students have so far been arrested across the port city and district in violence cases.

In Satkhira, a district court granted bail to six HSC examinees.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Court Judge Md Salauddin Ahmed passed the order in the evening, said defence lawyer Abdul Mazid.

The six students were arrested along with 10 others on charges of attacking police and obstructing government work.

According to ministry press release, the law minister has directed the prosecution team (prosecutors) across the country to be proactive in granting bail to students arrested over the recent violence.

On Thursday, separate press releases from the home and education ministries stated that if any detainees involved in recent violent incidents are current HSC examinees, they would be provided legal assistance for securing bail.

Furthermore, the government would also provide legal assistance for the bail of detained students against whom there are no serious charges.

Meanwhile, the education ministry requested that any information regarding the detention of other HSC examinees be sent to [email protected].

[Our Dhaka, Chattogram, and Satkhira correspondents contributed to this report.]