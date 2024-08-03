Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 3, 2024 12:06 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 3, 2024 12:10 AM

Bangladesh

78 arrested HSC examinees get bail

Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 3, 2024 12:06 AM Last update on: Sat Aug 3, 2024 12:10 AM
A total of 78 HSC examinees, who were arrested in connection with the ongoing violence and vandalism during quota reform movement, got bail from different courts of the country yesterday.

Among them, 55 students secured bail from the courts concerned in Dhaka division, 14 in Chittagong division, six from the courts in Khulna and three in Rangpur division.

Though it was a weekly holiday, the courts sat today at the special initiative from Law Minister Anisul Huq, a law ministry press release said.

Earlier the law minister has directed the prosecution team (prosecutors) across the country to be proactive in granting bail to the students quickly.

