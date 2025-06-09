7.74 lakh rawhides preserved in Chattogram division

A total of 7,74,756 rawhides of sacrificial animals have been preserved with salt in 11 districts of Chattogram division this time.

The hides, collected from madrasas, orphanages and Lillah boarding houses across the division, include 7,74,756 cow and buffalo hides and 74,302 goat hides, according to information sent from Chattogram divisional administration to the control room of the Ministry of Commerce.

Among the districts, Chattogram preserved 2,72,100 hides, Cox's Bazar 37,889, Noakhali 1,13,831, Chandpur 23,065, Brahmanbaria 99,781, Khagrachhari 5,859, Lakshmipur 11,837, Feni 13,509, Rangamati 2,848, Bandarban 2,292 and Cumilla 1,91,775.

The rawhides were preserved under the supervision of district and upazila administrations using salt provided free of cost by the government.

The government supplied 30,000 metric tonnes of salt to orphanages, mosques and madrasas across the country to ensure proper preservation of hides and uphold the rights of orphans in the Qurbani season.

This preservation process is expected to keep the rawhides usable for two to three months locally.