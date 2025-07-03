77 people pushed into Bangladesh from India

They were pushed into Bangladesh through three border points in Moulvibazar

At least 77 people were pushed into Bangladesh from India through three border points in Moulvibazar today.

The incident occurred at the Pallathol border in Barlekha upazila, the Muroichhara border under Kulaura upazila, and the Jamburachhara border in Sreemangal upazila of the district.

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained the 77 people, including women and children.

Lt Col Ariful Haque Chowdhury, director of BGB's Battalion-52, said a patrol team from Pallathol BOP saw people roaming in the hilly border area and later detained them. Among those detained were 18 children, 15 women, and 15 men.

During interrogation, the detainees told BGB that their homes are located in different districts, including Jashore, Bagerhat, Chapainawabganj, Barguna, Barishal, and Kurigram.

They had illegally entered India through the Kurigram and Jashore borders at different times in search of livelihood or medical treatment.

Subsequently, they had been living in Haryana, New Delhi, and other areas of India.

Recently, Indian police arrested them and handed them over to the Border Security Force (BSF), who then pushed them back into Bangladesh, according to the BGB sources.

In addition, 23 more people were pushed into Bangladesh through the Jamburachhara border of Sindurkhan union in Sreemangal earlier this morning.

However, their identities are yet to be confirmed.

Nayeb Subedar Petrik Dalbot, camp commander of Kakmarachhara BOP under BGB Battalion-55, said BSF personnel pushed back 23 Bangladeshis through the forest of Kakmarachhara Rubber Garden in Sreemangal.

The individuals were subsequently apprehended by BGB patrol members.

He added that once their identities are confirmed, they will be handed over to Sreemangal Police Station.

Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sreemangal Police Station, said, "I was informed about the matter by the BGB this morning. However, the 23 individuals have not yet been handed over to us. Their names and addresses will be known after their handover."

Meanwhile, Sreemangal BGB Battalion-46 Commander ASM Zakaria reported that six people were detained while entering Bangladesh through the Muroichhara border under Kulaura this afternoon. "Their identities are currently being verified," he said.